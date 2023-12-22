Breast Cancer Month: Resources to Help Older Adults September 21, 2023 | 12:22 PM EDT Learn more about Breast Cancer Month: Resources to Help Older Adults

By Colleen Scott, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States after skin cancer and is the second leading cause of cancer death among women after lung cancer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medical professionals stress the importance of being vigilant about breast cancer detection. Examine yourself regularly and contact your doctor with any concerns. Be diligent about annual exams and mammograms.

The following can also help decrease your risk of developing breast cancer:

Limit alcohol. Don't smoke. Control your weight. Be physically active. Research suggests that a history of breast-feeding may be associated with a lower risk. According to the Mayo Clinic , limit dose and duration of hormone therapy. Avoid exposure to radiation and environmental pollution.

Minorities and the poor continue to bear disproportionate burden of cancer particularly in terms of diagnosis, incidence and mortality.

