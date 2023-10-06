CBP officers seize $930K in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $930,000 in alleged methamphetamine concealed within a vehicle.

“These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used all available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 104 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On October 3, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a silver Chevrolet SUV arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a canine team. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 92 packages weighing 104.19 pounds (47.26 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO turned the narcotics, vehicle and subject over to Hidalgo Police Department for further investigation on state drug charges.

