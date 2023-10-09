The Nation Marketplace Showcases "Made in Lithuania" Products

NationMarketplace.com features the Lithuanian Marketplace

We connect buyers with suppliers.

MARDELA SPRINGS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nation Marketplace, LLC, a leading global business-to-business (B2B) website dedicated to connecting buyers with suppliers and fostering domestic and international export promotion, is pleased to showcase "Made in Lithuania" products from various sectors, including agriculture, food and beverage, lumber, household goods, and more.

Lori V. Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Marketplace, emphasized the unique diversification of product exports that can only be found in the Baltic region. Gagnon says, “the Lithuanian Marketplace currently features over fifty Lithuanian suppliers, showcasing an extensive range of products. We look forward to building the Lithuanian Marketplace into the largest digital catalog of Lithuanian goods”.

Audra Plepyte, Ambassador of Lithuania to the United States, based in Washington, DC, said “increasing exports to the United States is one of the top priorities of the Lithuanian Government and we are delighted that American customers can find Lithuanian products on the Lithuanian Marketplace. The US is the 4th largest export market for goods of Lithuanian origin. In 2022, exports of goods of Lithuanian origin to the US increased by 10% and constituted ~2,3 billion USD”.

According to the data, provided by the Lithuanian Ministry of Economics and Innovation, Lithuania is known for its historical competences in plastic, metal, electronics, and machinery production. Manufacturing sector accounts for almost 23% of Lithuania’s GDP and most of the production is exported (64%).

“Lithuanian manufacturers – traditional and advanced manufacturing companies – are known for delivering high-quality products at a competitive price and innovative companies like the Nation Marketplace further enhances Lithuania's mission of increasing exports to the United States”, said Ambassador Plepyte.

Gagnon explains that Lithuania has been added as a standard language on the website, providing greater accessibility for users. Buyers can now source products through both global and country-specific searches on the Lithuanian Marketplace, which currently offers nineteen product categories.

About The Nation Marketplace, LLC: NationMarketplace.com is a privately held, woman-owned B2B website headquartered in Mardela Springs, Maryland. It serves as a global platform for connecting buyers with suppliers and driving domestic and international export promotion. The website currently features various sectors, including agriculture, lumber, clothing, personal care products, furniture, and more. For more information, please contact Customer Care. customercare@nationmarketplace.com Website: www.nationmarketplace.com