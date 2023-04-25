The NationMarketplace.com officially launches global B2B product showcase for America and nations around the world

A United States Based Company

We connect buyers with suppliers.

MARDELA SPRINGS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nation Marketplace, LLC announces the official launch of the NationMarketplace.com, a global business-to-business (B2B) web site created to connect buyers with suppliers and to foster domestic and international export promotion.

Chief Executive Officer, Lori V. Gagnon, says we invite American and International companies to join our platform. To celebrate our grand opening, the first 100 suppliers to sign up will receive a 99% discount off the Select Membership price of $495.00 by using promo code: NMP99. The promotion will enable manufacturers and suppliers to showcase up to 250 products for just $4.95 during the next twelve months.

“Every company needs to start somewhere,” Gagnon explains, “and it is our objective to build a robust platform and marketing strategy that drives increased product exposure and revenues to our members. We have the experience and capability to deliver solutions that complement any size business, large or small. Today, we have over a thousand products from seven countries including the United States, India, Lithuania, Cameroon, Uganda and South Africa with new suppliers and countries being added.”

In 1997, Gagnon placed over 20,000 products onto Walmart.com during the early days of internet retailing and points out that selling online is in a different place today. The B2B ecommerce market is projected to reach a value of $20.9 trillion (USD) by 2027 (Research and Markets 2020). “Our focus,” explains the CEO, “is to represent our suppliers in a balanced and meaningful way that exceeds customer expectations.”

Interested buyers have the ability to communicate with suppliers through the Contact Supplier feature to request product samples, pricing, shipping and tax rates to procure a commercial purchase. According to Gagnon, “The most rewarding joy for us will be showcasing ‘Made in America’ products and introducing new countries to the site when someone internationally purchases a membership and becomes the first supplier to represent their country.”

The Nation Marketplace, LLC is a privately held, woman-owned business based in Mardela Springs, Maryland. The web site currently features agriculture, lumber, clothing, personal care products, furniture, and additional products and services. For more information, contact Customer Care