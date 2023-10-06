Job Opening: Expert

SLOVENIA, October 6 - The closing date for applications is Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The Permanent Mission of Slovenia to the United Nations is seeking to enlarge its team during Slovenia's non-permanent membership in the Security Council for the period January 2024 – December 2025.

We are currently looking for Experts for a fixed term role to support and assist diplomatic officers in a number of topical issues discussed and negotiated at the United Nations both in the General Assembly and the Security Council.

The main duties and responsibilities will include support and assistance to diplomatic officers in the following areas of their duties:

Participating in meetings, as well as any side events as required for items related to the area of responsibility;

Compiling and sending reports;

Drafting of Speeches;

Monitoring and analyzing of country situations and thematic issues;

Drafting of papers, including concept notes, invitations and press materials;

Including supporting and assisting diplomatic staff as required; planning events, logistics and related administrative tasks specific to his/her position.

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in international relations, political science, journalism, sociology or equivalent

Previous work experience and background in multilateral work and knowledge of the United Nations is a prerequisite;

Experience working as a staff of a non-permanent member of the Security Council is an advantage.

Skills:

- Excellent writing, editing and analytical skills;

Organizational and problem-solving skills;

Attention to detail and accuracy;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with competing priorities and workloads;

Advanced computer skills (Microsoft applications);

Excellent knowledge of English, knowledge of Slovenian will be an advantage.

Terms and conditions of employment:

The successful candidate

will be hired on a fixed term contract until January 31 2026 with a 3-month probation period;

must already have the right to work in the United States;

will be responsible to make their own arrangements regarding tax compliance and social security arrangements and will need to be able to provide evidence thereof upon request.

Remuneration:

Salary:

5.500,00 – 7.000,00 USD per month (subject to agreement and depending on level of relevant experience)



Application should include a Curriculum Vitae, cover letter, contact details of 3 referees and a short writing sample. All the above should be emailed to slomission.newyork@gov.si with "Expert – Application" mentioned in the subject field of the email. Deadline for submitting applications is 5pm, Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Disclaimers:

Before being hired the chosen candidate will undergo security screening performed by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia. Procedure is required by the Slovenian Law on Foreign Affairs.

All personal data received will be kept in line with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR - Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC).