Forsyth County Courts Moving into New Courthouse

Forsyth County court officials join in celebration with Forsyth County government officials in announcing the opening of the new Forsyth County Courthouse located at 175 N. Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 on Monday, October 23, 2023.

“We are grateful to our Forsyth County Commissioners, past and present, who have contributed to the funding, design, and construction of this wonderful new facility,” said Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court Denise Hines. “Our courts provide the preservation of peace and order in our diverse society and having this new building will have a positive impact on our ability to deliver the quality services that our community expects and deserves.”

The new Forsyth County Courthouse covers 250,000 square feet and replaces the existing and smaller 48-year-old courthouse. The new courthouse spans six floors and has 17 courtrooms, three hearing rooms, two escalators, and four public elevators. In comparison, there are currently 16 courtrooms in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. The new courthouse will be about 2½ times larger than the existing courthouse on North Main Street.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Opening: The courthouse currently located at 200 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101 will close to the public on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The new courthouse located at 175 N. Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 will open to the public on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open to the public at 8:30 a.m.

Moving: Between now and October 20, the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office will be open to the public Monday – Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the following exceptions:

October 10 – Closed from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.



– Closed from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. October 18 – Closed from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.



– Closed from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. October 20 – Closing at 12:00 p.m.

Reduced Court Operations: The Court has issued a memorandum to provide information regarding reduced court operations due to the move into the new courthouse.

COURTS AND SERVICES WILL RESUME OCTOBER 23, 2023 AT THE NEW LOCATION.