The start of the Keir show

How will Keir Starmer respond to Rishi Sunak’s ambitious pitch to be the “change” candidate at the next general election? The New Statesman’s Anoosh Chakelian and Josh Simons, director of Labour Together, are the guests on this week’s Inside Briefing as the podcast crew preview Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool

Will the Labour leader add detailed policies to his big five missions? Will there be policy U-turns – or will we see more barnacles being carefully removed from the boat? And what challenges – or traps – has Rishi Sunak set out for Labour on HS2 and net zero? 

