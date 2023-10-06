Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby Named to 2023 INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 300 Firms List

This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to extraordinary service and to providing solutions to the clients we serve. We are excited to continue on this growth trajectory.” — Susan Adams, Managing Shareholder

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby, P.C. (HM&M), a leading CPA firm with four offices in Texas, was recently named to INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 300 Firms for 2023. There are currently over 45,000 CPA firms in the United States. HM&M was ranked at No. 242 on the Top 300 list.

“We are proud to be recognized among the top 300 accounting firms nationwide,” said Susan Adams, managing shareholder, with HM&M. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to extraordinary service and to providing solutions to the clients we serve. We are excited to continue on this growth trajectory.”

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) has been the gold standard ranking and reporting on the largest public accounting firms for nearly three decades. The rankings are compiled from data gathered in the annual IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms, which attracts participation from hundreds of firms nationwide.

About Huselton, Morgan & Maultsby, P.C.

HM&M was founded in 1978 as a full-service accounting firm. Today, the firm has eleven shareholders and nearly 100 staff, including supervisors and managers. The firm’s expertise lies in the construction, non-profit, healthcare, energy, and real estate industries, as well as serving high net worth families. The firm provides a range of services including tax compliance and planning, audit and review services, outsourced accounting and advisory, business valuation, and litigation support. Learn more at hmpc.com