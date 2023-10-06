ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $8.7 Million to Nine Small and Rural Florida Communities for Community Development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $8.7 million to nine small and rural Florida communities through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for housing and community development activities. This builds upon more than $87 million invested in 123 community development projects for Florida communities since 2019.

"I am happy to announce these awards for nine small and rural communities — four of which are actively recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Idalia," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Strategic investments like these help expand economic opportunities for families and strengthen our rural communities."

“Governor DeSantis continues to champion community revitalization and economic development initiatives in small and rural communities across the state,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “FloridaCommerce is proud to partner with the communities receiving awards today to help them offer their residents the brightest future possible.”

Allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, FloridaCommerce administers Florida’s Small Cities CDBG program, which provides funding for economic development initiatives through neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and commercial revitalization.

The following communities will receive an award through the Florida Small Cities CDBG program:

City of Blountstown ($440,764) – to conduct approximately 4,473 linear feet of street repaving and 2,250 linear feet of drainage improvements within City limits.

City of Bristol ($649,881) – to conduct approximately 12,670 linear feet of water line replacement activities.

Town of Mayo ($650,000) – to rehabilitate or replace up to nine homes inhabited by low to moderate-income persons.

City of High Springs ($700,000) – to conduct stormwater and drainage improvements to include the new construction of drainage swales, the installation of culvert pipes and a new pump station with six-inch stormwater force main piping.

City of Gretna ($700,000) – to conduct improvements to the City's wastewater treatment facility including the installation of new dewatering equipment. The city will also repave approximately 1,665 linear feet of streets.

Town of Monticello ($700,000) – to replace aging components of the City's Shady Lane Sanitary Sewer Lift Station.

City of Williston ($700,000) – to conduct improvements to the City’s sanitary sewer lift station #4.

Town of Hillard ($700,000) – to replace approximately 4,000 linear feet of water lines with new six-inch PVC pipe. The project will also include the installation of new fire hydrants.

Washington County ($3,482,300) – to construct roadway access, water improvements, fire protection, public parking improvements, and improvements to a railroad spur. The infrastructure project is expected to produce 100 new full-time jobs.

For more information about the Florida Small Cities CDBG program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/SmallCitiesCDBG.



