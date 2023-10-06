ValueWalk Announces Sale of ValueWalk.com and Rebranding of ValueWalk Premium to “Hedge Fund Alpha”

New York City, NY – Oct. 6th, 2023 — ValueWalk, a prominent online source for hedge fund news and market analysis, is excited to announce a strategic shift in its business model aimed at giving its customers more real-time hedge fund insights so that investors, fund managers and industry professionals can make better, more strategic decisions with their portfolios.

To achieve this, the website ValueWalk.com has been sold to Finixio, a leading financial content provider, allowing ValueWalk Founder Jacob Wolinsky to concentrate exclusively on deep hedge fund content.

ValueWalkPremium, which provides customers access to one of the largest repositories of hedge fund data and letters online, will be rebranded as “Hedge Fund Alpha.” Hedge Fund Alpha will continue to offer the industry-leading Hedge Fund Letter Vault (previously on ValueWalkPremium) and value investing guides. It will also expand its product lineup in the coming months to offer investors and family offices even more tools and resources to make informed and intelligent investment decisions.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this strategic move, Wolinsky stated, “This shift allows us to sharpen our focus on serving investors by developing cutting-edge financial education products that will empower them with the insights and tools they need to succeed in the complex world of stock markets, hedge funds, portfolio management decisions and investing.”

A key benefit to current ValueWalk Premium customers is that all existing customers will be grandfathered into the new Hedge Fund Alpha platform at the existing discounted price point, ensuring they continue to receive the premium services they have come to rely on.

For more information, please visit Hedgefundalpha.com or contact:

Jacob Wolinsky

CEO, Hedge Fund Alpha

jacob@hedgefundalpha.com

About Hedge Fund Alpha:

Hedge Fund Alpha is a leading online source for hedge fund news and analysis. With a mission to provide investors and industry professionals with in-depth insights into the world of hedge funds, Hedge Fund Alpha has built a strong reputation for its comprehensive coverage and valuable resources.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/valuewalk-announces-sale-of-valuewalk-com-and-rebranding-of-valuewalk-premium-to-hedge-fund-alpha/

