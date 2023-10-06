Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Death Investigation

NEWS RELEASE

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1006671

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                          

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: October 5, 2023, 1511 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camels Hump – Burrows Trail,  Huntington

 

VICTIM: Mark Seidel

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Centerville, Maryland

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 5, 2023, multiple agencies responded to Burrows Trail on Camel’s Hump, for an unresponsive male. The male was identified by his family members, who were present, as Mark Seidel of Maryland. Life saving measures were performed but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

This death appears to be a result of a medical event and is not considered suspicious. The body was transported to the OCME for autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of the death. This is an ongoing investigation by the Vermont State Police. 

 

Agencies involved: Vermont State Police, Huntington Fire & Rescue, Waterbury Backcounty, Richmond Rescue, Shelburne Rescue

 

 

 

