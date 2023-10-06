Williston Barracks // Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1006671
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 5, 2023, 1511 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camels Hump – Burrows Trail, Huntington
VICTIM: Mark Seidel
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Centerville, Maryland
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 5, 2023, multiple agencies responded to Burrows Trail on Camel’s Hump, for an unresponsive male. The male was identified by his family members, who were present, as Mark Seidel of Maryland. Life saving measures were performed but were unfortunately unsuccessful.
This death appears to be a result of a medical event and is not considered suspicious. The body was transported to the OCME for autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of the death. This is an ongoing investigation by the Vermont State Police.
Agencies involved: Vermont State Police, Huntington Fire & Rescue, Waterbury Backcounty, Richmond Rescue, Shelburne Rescue