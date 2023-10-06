Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Granberry As 105th Judicial District Attorney

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed James “Jimmy” Granberry as the District Attorney of the 105th Judicial District in Nueces County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

James “Jimmy” Granberry of Corpus Christi is an attorney in private practice and previously served as an assistant district attorney and felony prosecutor for the 105th Judicial District Attorney’s Office from 1990-1994. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a former member of its district grievance committee, member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and founding president of Coastal Bend Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and the Corpus Christi Bar Association and former director of the Texas DWI Lawyers Association. Granberry received a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.

