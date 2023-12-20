Sharla Riead recognized as a "Woman Pioneer in the HERS® Industry" by RESNET

RESNET has recognized Sharla Riead, Lead Instructor for EnergySmart Institute, in the Inaugural Class of Women Pioneers in the Home Energy Ratings Industry.

We know RESNET and the HERS industry would not be where it is today, without the contributions of women like Sharla Riead.”
— Steve Baden, Executive Director of RESNET
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESNET, The Residential Energy Services Network, has added a new category to its list of people and companies the organization wants to recognize. The RESNET 2023 Conference introduced the inaugural class of "RESNET© Recognition of Woman Pioneers in HERS® Industry".

These are all women who have played a critical role in the growth and success of the Home Energy Rating industry. These women, including Sharla Riead of EnergySmart Institute, are female trailblazers who provide inspiration for future leaders. HERS is the Home Energy Rating System that is used by national programs to calculate the energy efficiency of a residential property. This inaugural class was recognized during the annual RESNET 2023 Home Performance conference.

RESNET recognizes that women have played a critical role in the growth and success of the Residential Energy Systems Network (RESNET®) and the Home Energy Ratings (HERS®) industry. Without the contribution of these leaders, RESNET® and the HERS® industry would not be where it is today.

Sharla Riead, owner of RESNET® Training Provider EnergySmart Institute and Chair of RESNET® Standards Development Committee 200 for Training and Certification, has been selected as one of the inaugural class of these Women Pioneers.

