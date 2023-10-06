Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $10 Million to Expand Career Technical Training Opportunities for More Than 1,200 Young People and Adults 

Hanover — Yesterday, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $10,144,414 in Career Technical Initiative (CTI) grants awarded to eighteen (18) organizations to train 1,259 individuals for careers in high-demand occupations within the trades, construction, and manufacturing sectors across Massachusetts.

The CTI grant program, a state-funded workforce initiative, partners with vocational high schools to provide adult learners, especially unemployed and underemployed individuals from underserved populations and underrepresented groups, with career training and technical skills to meet the needs of Massachusetts employers. The program transforms vocational high schools across the Commonwealth to become “Career Technical Institutes” that run three shifts a day for skill-building programs in the construction/trades, manufacturing, and various career pathways.

“Programs like these are vital to achieving our workforce development goals and building the talent pipelines and career pathways we need for a strong Massachusetts economy,” said Governor Healey. “It’s critical that we match skills training and labor demand to support our workers, employers, economy and competitiveness.”

“Massachusetts is known for its educational institutions, and our vocational schools are no exception,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Utilizing our incredible vocational schools, this program is able to help individuals receive vital job training in critical industries and helps expand our skilled talent pool for employers.”

The CTI program is a signature program of the Governor’s Workforce Skills Cabinet (WSC), chaired by the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, in collaboration with the Executive Offices of Education, Economic Development, and Health and Human Services.

“The CTI program increases access and opportunities by connecting untapped talent to incredible resources readily available at vocational technical schools across Massachusetts,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “As an initiative of the Workforce Skills Cabinet, the CTI program demonstrates the value of public-private partnerships in collaboration with our public schools, educators and training providers, and employers so jobseekers gain critical skills to compete in today’s workforce.”

“It is a priority of the Healey-Driscoll administration to promote broad and equitable access to career and technical education for all of our students and families. Our Career Technical Initiatives help us do that by harnessing the equipment and physical resources housed in our vocational high schools to power the reskilling and relearning of our workforce, and I’m proud that the state has delivered more than ten million dollars to continue this critical workforce effort across the Commonwealth," said Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler.

“Career Technical Initiatives provide essential skill building and job training, unlocking pathways for Massachusetts residents to pursue rewarding careers and driving our state’s economic growth,” said Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao. “These grants will help broaden our skilled workforce and extend life-changing opportunities to underrepresented communities throughout the state, and we’re proud of our administration’s commitment to these important programs.”

Officials made the announcement at South Shore Regional Vocational Technical High School. The school received $2,176,000 to provide training to 272 participants for Automotive Technology, Welding, Culinary, Carpentry, HVAC, Groundskeeping/Landscaping, and Manufacturing Engineering positions.

Since 2020, more than $16.8 million in funding has been awarded through CTI grants. The CTI Program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation, a quasi-public state agency under the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) that administers EOLWD grant funding and fosters partnerships between industry, education, and workforce organizations. Each CTI proposal was required to include a minimum of three Massachusetts based employer partners that would potentially employ the target occupation and commit to interview and hire graduates. This will be the eighth set of programs funded by the Career Technical Initiative.

The grant recipients and dollar amount of the award are as follows:

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School, Marlborough: $480,000

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School will provide training to 60 participants for Welding, HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical positions. They will partner with Ledgerock Metal Fabricators, Giombetti Electric, Priority Fire and Security Inc., AC General Inc., Bowline Marine Workforce Consulting, Quinsigamond Community College, Pile Drivers Local 56, and Decco.

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, Danvers: $1,000,000

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School will provide training to 125 participants for Advanced Manufacturing, Construction Craft Laborer, Electrical, Electronics Mechanical Technician, and Welding positions. They will partner with Evans Industries, GE Aerospace, Harmonic Drive, Groom Construction, Local 22 Construction Laborers Union, Star Construction, Cranney Home Services, North Shore Tech, Electrical LLC, Taormina Electrical Inc., Innovent Technologies, Medtronics, Microchip, NeuroLogica, and Iron Workers Local 7.

Franklin County Technical School, Turners Falls: $1,184,000

Franklin County Technical School will provide training to 148 participants for Automotive Technology, Carpentry, Welding / Metal Fabrication, Horticulture, and Electrical positions. They will partner with Subaru of New England, Faith’s Ford and Toyota, McGovern Automotive, MIB Construction, BE Frank Construction, LLC., United Brotherhood of Carpenters, North Atlantic States Region Local 336, SMART Local Union #63 (Sheet Metalworkers Union), Boiler Makers Local #29, Air Gas, Crocker Communications, Graves Electric, Nathan Smith Electric, Snow and Sons Landscaping, Champion Tree and Lawn Care, and Demers Landscaping.

Greater Fall River Vocational School District (Diman), Fall River: $205,200

Greater Fall River Vocational School District will provide training to 24 participants for Welding and Advanced Manufacturing positions. They will partner with North Easton Machine Co., and Taco Comfort Solutions.

Greater Lawrence Technical School, Andover: $704,000

Greater Lawrence Technical School will provide training to 88 participants for HVAC, Carpentry, Plumbing, Electrical, Welding, Automotive Technology and Auto Collision positions. They will partner with Adamson Industries, B&B Mechanical Services Inc., CentiMark Corporation, Climate Zone, Crowe & Sons Electrical Corp., Delphi Construction Inc., Feeney Brothers Utility Services, Boston Metal, McGovern Automotive Group, ACE Solar, Shepard's Automotive Center, Don Kennett Inc., Bill DeLuca Chevrolet Auto Body Shop, Helfrich Brothers Boiler Works Inc., Leo and Sons Repair, SunBug Solar, Ironworkers Local 7, Monahan Technologies, North Shore Mechanical Contractors LLC, Salem Metal Inc., Shawnlee Construction LLC, and Wilder Plumbing.

Greater Lowell Technical High School, Tyngsborough: $160,000

Greater Lowell Technical High School will provide training to 20 participants for Machine Technician, Auto Body Technician positions. They will partner with Vicor, Don Kennett Inc, Welfab Inc, Tulley Automotive Group, and Wie Sic Machine Inc.

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School, New Bedford: $80,000

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School will provide training to 10 participants for Marine Technology positions. They will partner with Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Atlantic Boats Inc, and Drew's Marine Service LLC dba Westport Marine Center.

Keefe Regional Vocational Technical School District, Framingham: $499,284

Keefe Regional Vocational Technical School District will provide training to 60 participants for HVAC and Plumbing positions. They will partner with Cisco Plumbing & Heating, Coan Inc, Green Plumbing & Heating, Karpouzis Commercial Refrigeration Inc, Larkin Hathaway Inc, R.C. Meany & Daughter Plumbing, The Bonazzoli Corp., Trane Technologies, and Victory Heating and Air Conditioning.

Lynn Vocational Technical Institute, Lynn: $199,930

Lynn Vocational Technical Institute will provide training to 20 participants for Automotive Technology and Welding positions. They will partner with J.R. Welding & Fabrication, Innovent Technologies, and Pride Motor Group.

Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, Boston: $480,000

Madison Park Technical Vocational High School will provide training to 60 participants for Automotive Technology and Carpentry positions. They will partner with Boston Duck Tours, Ira Acura of Westwood, McGovern Auto, Wooden Kiwi, and North Atlantic Carpenters Union.

Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District, Lexington: $512,000

Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District will provide training to 64 participants for Carpentry, Plumbing, Welding, and Robotics positions. They will partner with Sweeney Drywall, North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund, AET Labs, MassBay Community College, Atlantic Heating and AC, Bradford White Water Heaters, Ironworkers Local 7 Joint Apprentice Committee, and Transfr.

Montachusett Regional Vocational School District, Fitchburg: $720,000

Montachusett Regional Vocational School District will provide training to 90 participants for Carpentry, HVAC and Plumbing positions. They will partner with D & L Property Solutions, LLC, Lupo Carpentry, Woven Wood, Brideau, Process Cooling, Orange Oil Co., Papalia Home Services, Ron Chevarie Plumbing & Heating, and Schofield Plumbing.

Nashoba Valley Technical High School, Westford: $80,000

Nashoba Valley Technical High School will provide training to 10 participants for Automotive Technology positions. They will partner with Boch Honda West, McGovern Auto Group, Megatech Corporation, and Sullivan Tire.

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School, Rochester: $320,000

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School will provide training to 40 participants for Automotive Technology and Carpentry positions. They will partner with Grieco Ford, Alden Buick GMC, Mastria Buick GMC, Toyota of Dartmouth, Rt. 44 Toyota, Hotte Construction, Couto Construction, Inc., and Fisher & Rocha, Inc.

Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School, Northampton: $240,000

Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School will provide training to 30 participants for Culinary positions. They will partner with Amherst Survival Center, Deerfield Academy, Jake's Restaurant, Northampton Brewery, Pioneer Valley Hotel Group, Smith College Dining Services, and Snapchef.

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical High School, Hanover: $2,176,000

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical High School will provide training to 272 participants for Automotive Technology, Welding, Culinary, Carpentry, HVAC, Groundskeeping/Landscaping, and Manufacturing Engineering positions. They will partner with Quirk Auto Dealers, Planet Subaru Inc., King Collision Centers Inc., Scarlet Oak Tavern, Furlong's Candies, Linden Ponds, Awl Carpentry, MKE Development Corp., North Star Bailey, Coastal Electric, Interstate Electrical Services, M&S Electrical Contractors LLC, Seoane Landscape Design & Garden Center, Vetelino Landscape Inc., Paragon Landscape Construction Inc., Alvin Hollis & Co., Anderson Fuel, New England Ductless, Boston Standard Plumbing & Heating, Tech Mechanical Systems Inc., Electroswitch Switches & Relays, R&S Redco Inc., Brendon Gear and Machine Inc., Stoughton Steel Co., Triangle Engineering, and Blue Atlantic Fabricators LLC.

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, Bourne: $320,000

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will provide training to 40 participants for Marine Technician and Horticulture positions. They will partner with Kingman Yacht Center, Bosun's Marine, Safe Harbor Fiddler's Cove, Jeffrey Hamilton Tree & Landscape, Outerland, Greener Image Landscaping, and Architectural Masonry Services.

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill: $784,000

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School will provide training to 98 participants for Welding, Advanced Manufacturing, Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing, Culinary Arts, Marine Technology, Construction Laborer, and Auto Body positions. They will partner with Fairview Machine, Magellan, Aero Manufacturing, Don Kennett Inc, Repairs Unlimited, Cousins Automotive, Cale Wood Construction, Star Construction, Twomey & Legare Contracting, Germaine Lawn & Landscape, Pepe Training, M.L. Mazzotta, Witsons Culinary Group, A Sweet Affair, Chococoa Baking Company, Piquette & Howard Electric Service Inc, Sanford Electric, Donaue & Son, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Riverfront Marina, East Coast Flightcraft, American Boat & Yacht Council, Palmer Gas & Oil, Maffei Sudden Service, T.J. Thistlewood LLC, Momentum Manufacturing, East Coast Welding, and Metalcrafters.

