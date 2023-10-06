MDC virtual program on Oct. 17 to focus on muskie fishing

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Muskellunge, more commonly known as muskie, aren’t your run-of-the-mill sportfish. A muskie’s sharp teeth, large size (three to four feet in length), and fighting ability makes it the catch of a lifetime for many anglers.

People interested in getting information on muskie fishing should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Learn to Fish: Muskie Fishing in Missouri.” This online program will be from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 17. People can register at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195242

Muskie are not native to Missouri. Their original home – and places where they’re still found in abundance today – are the lakes and slower-moving backwaters of rivers and large streams in the northern U.S. and Canada.

MDC’s initial stocking of muskie in Missouri occurred in 1966 in Pomme de Terre Lake. Today, in addition to Pomme de Terre, muskie are also found in Fellows Lake in Greene County, Hazel Creek Lake in Adair County, August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles County, and Henry Sever Lake in Knox County. There is no evidence that muskie spawning occurs at these sites and all of these populations are maintained through fish raised at MDC hatcheries.

At the Oct. 17 virtual program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will discuss muskie fishing in Missouri. Topics he will cover include muskie biology, equipment and tackle, regulations, and techniques. More information on this program can be obtained by contacting Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.