Judicial commission elections coming next week


6 October 2023


Voting opens next week for attorneys eligible under Rule 10 to vote for lawyer members of all six circuit judicial commissions and the Eastern District lawyer member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. Voting eligibility is determined by an attorney’s county of residence. 


Questions about the elections should be directed to the local circuit clerk for each circuit election and to the clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, for the Appellate Judicial Commission election. 


Voting in all seven elections closes at midnight Friday, November 3, 2023.



Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676


