Ohio Duo Eleyet McConnell Releases Debut Single “Gettin’ By”

The married couple of Angela (Eleyet) and Chris McConnell is set to make their mark on the music scene with the release of “Gettin’ By,” on October 6th.

URBANA, OH, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprised of Angie (Eleyet) McConnell and Chris McConnell, Eleyet McConnell brings a unique and refreshing sound that defies genre limitations. Their powerful lyrics and dynamic melodies are rooted in personal experiences and raw emotion, creating a relatable and compelling listening experience.

Angie McConnell, hailing from rural Ohio, was influenced by the musical traditions of her family and brings a soulful, bluesy sound to the duo. Chris McConnell, with years of experience playing bass in various bands, adds his own musical influences to create a fusion of country and rock that is truly original.

The two met in 2013 and immediately clicked musically, with their writing and chemistry only growing stronger over time. Now, married and perfectly in sync on stage, Angie and Chris are ready to share their music with the world.

“Gettin’ By” is a powerful debut single that showcases the duo’s songwriting prowess and magnetic stage presence. With lyrics that speak to the human condition and a sound that is both nostalgic and fresh, Eleyet McConnell is sure to make a lasting impression on listeners.

The release of “Gettin’ By” on October 6th is just the beginning for Eleyet McConnell. The duo is currently working on their debut album, “Crazy World,” set to be released in the near future. As they continue to push artistic boundaries and share their unique sound with the world, there is no doubt that Eleyet McConnell is a force to be reckoned with.

For more information on Eleyet McConnell and their debut single “Gettin’ By,” visit their website at www.eleyetmcconnell.com. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience this dynamic duo’s music and witness the start of their musical journey.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Ohio Duo Eleyet McConnell Releases Debut Single “Gettin’ By”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Disabled Vet Releases Satirical Conservative Anthem “Go Away Joe”
Ohio Duo Eleyet McConnell Releases Debut Single “Gettin’ By”
Cliff & Susan Pay Tribute to Small Venues and Aspiring Artists on New Single “Neon Dreams”
View All Stories From This Author