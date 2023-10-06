Submit Release
Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "World Post Day – UPU"

MACAU, October 6 - To celebrate the World Post Day instituted by the Universal Postal Union, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shops of the General Post Office and the Communications Museum on 9th October 2023, to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “World Post Day - UPU”. Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 9:00 – 17:30
Philatelic Shop of Communications Museum 9:00 – 13:00;  14:30 – 17:30

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

