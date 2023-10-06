Submit Release
Request for Quotations number 19KG1024Q0003

U.S. Embassy Bishkek

Date: 10.6.2023

Dear Prospective Quoter:

                                        Subject: Request for Quotations number 19KG1024Q0003

Enclosed is a Request for Quotations (RFQ) for Monthly Elevator Maintenance Service. If you
would like to submit quotation, follow the instructions in Section 3 of the solicitation, complete
the required portions of the attached document, and submit it to the address shown on the
Standard Form 1449 that follows this letter.

The U.S. Government intends to award a contract to the responsible company submitting an
acceptable offer at the lowest price. We intend to award a contract based on initial quotations,
without holding discussions, although we may hold discussions with companies in the
competitive range if there is a need to do so.

The Embassy intends to conduct a pre-quotation conference at the site. The pre-proposal
conference will be held on October 20 at 14:00 (local time) at the US Embassy in Bishkek.
Prospective offerors/quoters should contact Victor Tsoy at TsoyVV@state.gov by October 16,
11:00 for additional information or to arrange entry to the building.

Quotations are due by November 6, 2023, 17:00 UTC+6. No quotations will be accepted after
this time. Proposals must be in English and incomplete proposals will not be accepted.
Your quotation must be submitted electronically to BishkekGSObid@state.gov. It is important
to make sure the submission is made in specific size and format; in MS-Word 2007/2010 or MSExcel 2007/2010 or Adobe Acrobat (pdf) file format. The file size must not exceed 30MB. If the
file size should exceed the 30MB, the submission must be made in separate files and attached to
separate emails with less than 30MB each.

In order for a quotation to be considered, you must also complete and submit the following:
1. SF-1449
2. Section I, Pricing
3. Section 5 Representations and Certifications
4. Additional information as required in Section 3
5. Proof of SAM Registration

Offerors shall be registered in the SAM (System for Award Management) database at
https://www.sam.gov prior to submittal of their offer/proposal as prescribed under FAR 4.1102.
Failure to be registered at time of proposal submission may deem the offeror’s proposal to be
considered non-responsible and no further consideration will be given. Therefore, offerors are
highly encouraged to register immediately if they are interested in submitting a response to this
requirement.

19KG1024Q0003_Solicitation

SAM Registration Guidance.pdf

 

Sincerely,
Contracting Officer

By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 6 October, 2023

