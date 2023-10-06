What is Britain’s place in the world?

Some politicians are keen to talk up Global Britain. Others boast that the UK is world leader in, well, just about everything. But some say this is a country in non-stop decline. So what’s the true story?

This week the Expert Factor team take a deep dive into Britain’s place in the world. How do other countries view the UK after a tumultuous time in Westminster? What is the state of the UK’s post-pandemic economy compared to other countries? Just how special is the ‘special’ relationship with the US? And what is the true story about what Brexit has meant for the UK? Dr Hannah White, Paul Johnson from the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Anand Menon from UK in a Changing Europe ask the tricky questions – and come up with the expert answers.