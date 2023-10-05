Việt Nam has many advantages to develop logistics: FIATA

VIETNAM, October 5 -

BRUSSELS – Logistics firms in Việt Nam need to make full use of their potential and existing advantages to develop the sector, experts said at the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations World Congress (FWC) on Tuesday.

Stéphane Graber, general director of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), said Việt Nam has the potential to become a logistic hub, as demonstrated by having a strategic geographical location and diversified means of transportation, especially waterway transportation.

"Việt Nam has been applying best practices in logistics, and it is necessary for it to receive sufficient training and enhance internal growth," he said, adding that the FIATA would work with the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) to provide logistics training in the near future.

Graber also said Việt Nam has many advantages in developing logistics, notably through growth in production and manufacturing post-pandemic.

“A global transition in manufacturing has made foreign businesses relocate their factories in Việt Nam, which has contributed to the improvement of the country’s logistics sector,” said the general secretary of the VLA, Nguyễn Duy Minh.

Free trade agreements with 16 countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia and trade opportunities with the US have also set the stage for Vietnamese logistics to grow, Minh said.

Governmental support in the sector has also enabled Việt Nam to bolster the overall logistics landscape, said Anis Khan, CEO of Intrapass GmbH (a Swiss logistics company).

Minh said Vietnamese export service enterprises should also cooperate with Belgium to set up a Vietnamese logistics centre there, helping to reduce transportation costs for exports to the EU and assist transshipment to Africa.

Efforts should also be made by the government to raise awareness in Vietnamese society about the importance of logistics, Minh suggested, citing the VLA’s success in bringing the FWC to Việt Nam.

The FWC helps businesses connect with governmental and non-governmental organisations.

Themed “The Climate Change of Logistics”, this year’s FWC discusses the current challenges, innovations, and developments of the changing global market, focusing on new trends in logistics and the education, compliance, diversity, and responsibility of logistics in adapting to climate change.

The Vietnamese delegation hopes to widely promote FWC 2025 that will be held in Việt Nam to attract the participation of companies and connect with Belgium logistics businesses and those around the world. – VNS