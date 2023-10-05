TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 AUSA Annual Meeting

From Monday, October 9, 2023 to Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting event will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Monday, October 9, 2023, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

L Street, NW between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, NW

East curb lane of the 1000 and 1100 blocks of 9th Street, NW

On Monday, October 9, 2023, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

L Street, NW between 7th Street and 9th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.