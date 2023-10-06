Samsung starts Samsung Innovation Campus 2023-24

VIETNAM, October 6 -

HÀ NỘI — The Technology Talent Development Programme – Samsung Innovation Campus 2023-24 was officially started on Thursday by Samsung Vietnam, with the goal of developing high-tech skills in the Vietnamese youth who will drive the success of the 4.0 Industrial Revolution in Việt Nam.

The programme this year will continue to provide high-tech skills development courses for teenagers from 14 to 24 years old.

Samsung would increase the teaching time for advanced technology courses, including Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and one basic Coding and Programming course. These courses will be accessible through a blend of online and offline formats, ensuring accessibility for nationwide students.

It is expected that the programme will give approximately 6,000 students in Việt Nam opportunities for learning and technology development.

Speaking at the event, Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam Complex, said: “Recently, the demand for technology talent in Việt Nam is exploding. This is also the context of the 4.0 industrial era and Việt Nam's policies, as well as the investment in Việt Nam by information technology businesses. This presents tremendous opportunities for Việt Nam's youth. If Vietnamese youth have enough ability to apply and have knowledge of information technology, Samsung and global businesses fully welcome you. Regrettably, the training of information technology talent in Việt Nam currently falls short. This is also the reason for Samsung to make more efforts to train information technology and science and technology talents in Việt Nam through the “Samsung Innovation Campus” or “Solve for Tomorrow” programmes.”

Ngô Thị Minh, Deputy Minister of Education and Training, said: "The programme is consistent with the policy and guidelines of education, and is practical in the national digital transformation programme, in the period until 2025 and orientation to 2030.”

Samsung also plans to establish a dedicated laboratory for the Samsung Innovation Campus program at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) Hòa Lạc campus, working in tandem with NIC to select students to participate in the project. About 300 students are anticipated to enrol in the Samsung Innovation Campus courses offered at this location.

Launched globally in 2019, this is one of Samsung's typical social responsibility programmes and has expanded to 32 countries worldwide, such as the US, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Việt Nam.

Samsung Vietnam, Junior Achievement Việt Nam and the Multicampus company, a subsidiary of the Samsung Group specialising in human resource development and training, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), affirming their commitment to accompany the implementation of the Samsung Innovation Campus 2023-24 programme in Việt Nam. — VNS