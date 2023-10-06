Blue Agilis to roll out VBC and HRO maturity assessments nationwide

About

Blue Agilis is scaling care models that maximize value for all by providing health systems, ACOs, and payers with an agile operating system that accelerates implementation of evidence-based workflows. The Blue Agilis platform is the industry’s leading platform for healthcare transformation. It provides insight into practices’ value-based care maturity levels, surfacing high-value opportunities, and leveraging practice pattern data to create practice-specific interventions and a blueprint to accelerate improvements in quality, cost, health equity, and patient experience.

https://www.blueagilis.com/