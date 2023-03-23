Female Founded Blue Agilis closes seed funding to pioneer a revolution in healthcare from boardroom to bedside
I am on a mission to fundamentally shift the status quo of how we deliver care.”CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Agilis Corporation, a healthcare tech company, announced that it has closed a seed funding round with a $42.5 million post-investment valuation, thanks to an investment from one of the nation's largest payers. The company, founded by female tech founder Nadia Adams, is on a mission to pioneer a revolution from the boardroom to the bedside. The funding will enable the company to aggressively pursue growth opportunities and advance AI and machine learning capabilities within their Blue Agilis Platform.
— Nadia Adams, Blue Agilis CEO
Blue Agilis is committed to diversity in tech and is proud to have female founder-CEO, Nadia Adams, leading the charge. Nadia Adams, "I am on a mission to fundamentally shift the status quo of how we deliver care." The Blue Agilis platform is designed to provide insight into practices' value-based care maturity levels, surface high-value opportunities, and leverage practice pattern data to create practice-specific interventions. Using AI prompts, practices are guided through the best courses of action to accelerate improvements in quality, cost, health equity, and patient experience.
Blue Agilis has found success in working with both provider organizations and payer organizations. This seed round investment follows a strong Q4 performance from the company in which it saw revenue growth by 5x and maintained an EBITDA positive cash flow. In addition to securing several blue chip customers, Blue Agilis unveiled their Beta Program in September. This program has unlocked capabilities for rapid product iterations in the last several months.
"Closing on this investment is a huge vote of confidence." said Nadia Adams. "We are honored to have a payer, who values innovation and provider enablement, share in our vision. We are confident that this partnership will help us shape the future of healthcare." The company's goal is to leverage Al technology to enhance healthcare results for everyone and is working towards revolutionizing the healthcare industry. With the recent funding round, Blue Agilis is well positioned to continue its growth and innovate in the healthcare industry.
About Blue Agilis
Blue Agilis is an all-in-one technology platform that leverages AI-technology and provider practice insights to improve value and decrease cost. The Blue Agilis platform supports practices in transitioning to care models and offer high value results through its agile transformation methodologies. The company’s mission is to revolutionize healthcare by rapidly scaling proven clinical care model solutions across U.S. cities improving health for all now. Learn more at https://www.blueagilis.com/.
