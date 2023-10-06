Craftsman+ Bolsters Team in Q4 with the Appointment of President, Director of Customer Success, and Director of FP&A
EINPresswire.com/ -- Craftsman+, a global leader in creative ad technology, today announced the appointment of Nancy Roberts as the company’s President. With a track record for driving product-led growth and building high-performing teams, Roberts will oversee all aspects of Craftsman+ to lead the company through its next phase of growth and redefine how marketers adopt creatives. She will join the Craftsman+ executive leadership team and report to Alex Merutka, CEO and Founder of Craftsman+.
An accomplished leader, Roberts was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer & Managing Director of YouAppi, a leading mobile app retargeting platform, where she led the transformation of its marketing function, played an instrumental role in company strategy, and guided YouAppi through a successful acquisition.
Joining Roberts at Craftsman+ is Alex Yashayev as Director of Customer Success. With nearly five years of mobile marketing and creative platform expertise, Yashayev spent three years with ironSource’s Luna Labs where he focused on growth partnerships and customer success.
Craftsman+ also welcomes Gaston Altobelli as the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Altobelli brings over 13 years of finance experience, most recently serving as the Head of Finance at Jampp where he guided the team through its acquisition.
“I am humbled to welcome an exceptional group of leaders to Craftsman+” said CEO, Alex Merutka. “As we scale our company, Roberts, Yashayev, and Altobelli’s expertise will act as an accelerant for the company, and our mission to empower creativity. I am looking forward to working closely together towards becoming the #1 ranked creative ad technology company.”
About Craftsman+
Craftsman+ is a leading creative ad technology company for the world’s largest brands. The company delivers a comprehensive range of creative solutions that enables marketers to unlock the power of their engaging 3D, interactive, and playable ad creatives. Craftsman+ is powered by a sophisticated platform that allows marketers to quickly build playable ads and iterate creative content across marketing channels, at scale. Uniting creative, tech, and impeccable service to drive results, Craftsman+ is known for its best-in-class creative agency, driving results through powerful ideas and engaging storytelling. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York, Craftsman+ is a Meta Business Partner, Google Partner, and TikTok Marketing Partner. To learn more, visit www.craftsmanplus.com/
Craftsman+
An accomplished leader, Roberts was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer & Managing Director of YouAppi, a leading mobile app retargeting platform, where she led the transformation of its marketing function, played an instrumental role in company strategy, and guided YouAppi through a successful acquisition.
Joining Roberts at Craftsman+ is Alex Yashayev as Director of Customer Success. With nearly five years of mobile marketing and creative platform expertise, Yashayev spent three years with ironSource’s Luna Labs where he focused on growth partnerships and customer success.
Craftsman+ also welcomes Gaston Altobelli as the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Altobelli brings over 13 years of finance experience, most recently serving as the Head of Finance at Jampp where he guided the team through its acquisition.
“I am humbled to welcome an exceptional group of leaders to Craftsman+” said CEO, Alex Merutka. “As we scale our company, Roberts, Yashayev, and Altobelli’s expertise will act as an accelerant for the company, and our mission to empower creativity. I am looking forward to working closely together towards becoming the #1 ranked creative ad technology company.”
About Craftsman+
Craftsman+ is a leading creative ad technology company for the world’s largest brands. The company delivers a comprehensive range of creative solutions that enables marketers to unlock the power of their engaging 3D, interactive, and playable ad creatives. Craftsman+ is powered by a sophisticated platform that allows marketers to quickly build playable ads and iterate creative content across marketing channels, at scale. Uniting creative, tech, and impeccable service to drive results, Craftsman+ is known for its best-in-class creative agency, driving results through powerful ideas and engaging storytelling. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York, Craftsman+ is a Meta Business Partner, Google Partner, and TikTok Marketing Partner. To learn more, visit www.craftsmanplus.com/
Craftsman+
email us here
PR
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn