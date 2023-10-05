October 5, 2023

Operation Trident Targets Violent Offenders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A three-day fugitive apprehension operation, conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office, and Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA), has resulted in the apprehension of 48 fugitives and the recovery of three firearms.

From Tuesday, October 3, 2023, to Thursday, October 5, 2023, the operation, dubbed Operation Trident, targeted violent offenders with outstanding warrants. Many of these violent offenders were on supervised release or probation for other offenses.

“Violent crime within the District is predominantly driven by a small number of individuals,” said Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith. “This week’s operation was a significant step towards combating this violence and bringing peace back to our neighborhoods.”

“The fugitives targeted in this initiative had criminal histories relating to narcotics, firearms, crimes of violence, gang activity, or sexual offenses,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Darnell Sims said. “The seamless partnership between the Marshals Service, MPD, and CSOSA was integral to the operation’s success. The U.S. Marshals Service will continue in its endeavors and partnerships as we work towards reducing crimes of violence in the national capital region.”

“CSOSA is proud to play a vital role assisting with the combating of violent crime in the District of Columbia,” said CSOSA Director Richard Tischner. “We very much appreciate this collaboration with MPD, the city, and our other local and federal partners to enhance existing efforts to reduce violent crime.”

“The Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with our criminal justice partners to advance our joint goal of enhancing community safety in the Nation’s Capital,” said Pretrial Services Agency Director Leslie C. Cooper, Esq. “Operation Trident supports this effort by providing an opportunity for pretrial defendants who have fallen into a state of non-compliance to return to compliance while awaiting trial. We look forward to future system-wide collaborations that ensure that the District of Columbia remains a safe place for people to live, visit, and work.”

Of the 48 arrests, there were 96 total charges, 72 of these charges were warrants closed and 24 were additional charges. Of the warrants, 19 were for Failure to Appear, 33 Bench Warrants, nine Fugitive from Justice, two Federal Warrants, seven Parole Violations, two Probation Violations, and three Firearm Recoveries. Some arrestees were charged with multiple counts for active warrants.

“We are incredibly grateful to our law enforcement partners’ concerted efforts to arrest individuals who have outstanding warrants, the bulk of which were issued because these individuals violated the terms of their pretrial release or probation,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves shared. “In several of these arrests, firearms were recovered from the person or close by the person, providing more evidence of what we already know: people are arming themselves while they are under supervision. This is unacceptable and must be addressed.”

"This operation is the latest example of the results law enforcement agencies can achieve when we surge our resources to support a common goal," said Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office. "Together we captured 48 violent fugitives. We're grateful to our federal and local partners for working with us this week and every week to combat the scourge of violence plaguing our communities."

