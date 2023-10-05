Two Juveniles Robbed by Four Suspects in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects sought for a robbery (fear) that occurred in Northeast, DC.

On Monday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the suspects approached both victims in the 1800 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded property from the victims while assaulting one of them. The suspects then took the property and fled the scene in a vehicle. The assaulted victim was conscious and breathing and refused any medical treatment.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/rq1stDErOJk

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

