Pharr CBP officers seize $253K in cocaine from FAST driver

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Pharr International Bridge this week seized $253,000 in cocaine from a driver and shipment enrolled in CBP’s Trusted Trader Programs.

“Our CBP officers continue to run checks and balances to keep our trusted trader participants honest and that vigilance and accountability testing resulted in a significant cocaine seizure and arrest,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo, Pharr, Anzalduas Port of Entry. “As the old adage says, ‘trust, but verify.’” Narcotics infiltration into our trusted trader programs will absolutely not be tolerated.”

Packages containing 19 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Pharr International Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer hauling a shipment of marble sinks for secondary inspection. The driver, a 33-year-old Mexican citizen, is enrolled in the Free and Secure Trade program and the supply chain entities are participants in the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program. Following a thorough examination that included use of a non-intrusive inspection system and canines, CBP officers discovered eight packages within the tractor containing a total of 19 pounds of alleged cocaine. The narcotics had a street value of $253,738.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

