Tuuti Agency Celebrates National Women's Small Business Month with "Tuuti Can Do It" Campaign

Throughout October, The Tuuti Team Will Shine a Spotlight on Local Women-Owned Businesses

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, a leading creative communications agency located in the heart of downtown Boise, proudly announces its celebration of National Women's Small Business Month throughout October. In line with the nationwide celebration, Tuuti aims to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of women-owned businesses to the community with their PR campaign “Tuuti Can Do It.”

To kick off their campaign, Tuuti’s five female owners have taken to the streets of the Treasure Valley with a series of 10 eye-catching billboards with the slogan "Tuuti Can Do It.” This phrase pays tribute to the iconic "We Can Do It" poster featuring Rosie the Riveter. Tuuti's campaign is a testament of the agency's unwavering belief in the limitless potential of women entrepreneurs.

As part of their commitment to the local community, Tuuti will highlight over 20 remarkable women-owned businesses in the Treasure Valley area throughout October. This initiative is aimed at not only acknowledging the resilience and creativity of these female entrepreneurs but also fostering greater appreciation for their contributions to the community.

"National Women's Small Business Month is an opportunity to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of women entrepreneurs who enrich our local economies and drive innovation," said Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti. "Tuuti is proud to stand alongside these women-owned businesses, and we look forward to shining a well-deserved spotlight on their achievements throughout October."

Connie Miller, Founder and CEO of Credible Advantage and well-respected community leader, shares, “The ‘Tuuti Can Do It’ campaign is the perfect representation of how the team prioritizes community day in and day out. It exemplifies their unwavering commitment to challenging the norm, supporting fellow women, and being intentionally disruptive in their pursuit of positive change. The Tuuti team continues to prove that there's immense strength in unity."

For more information about Tuuti's involvement in National Women's Small Business Month and the "Tuuti Can Do it" campaign, follow along on the agency’s Instagram (tuuti.agency) throughout the month of October.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and their audiences. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.