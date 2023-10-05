Submit Release
Open Reports: October 1 Enrollment, Staff Certification, Dropout, and Quarterly Reports

Fall reports are open and ready for review by districts. All reports require review, validation and/or certification by superintendents.

Reports Opening:

  • EPS October 1 Student EnrollmentCertification Opens 10/16, Due 10/30
  • EPS Staff Certification – Due 10/30
  • Dropout – Due 10/15
  • Bullying – Due 10/15
  • Behavior – Due 10/15
  • Daily Attendance –Due 10/15
  • Truancy – Due 10/15

Reporting guidance, instructions, and webinars about these reports can be found on the Maine DOE Helpdesk page. For questions about these reports please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

For training in navigating state reporting resources and systems, please submit a State Reporting System Training request, or call 207-446-3897

