Open Reports: October 1 Enrollment, Staff Certification, Dropout, and Quarterly Reports

Fall reports are open and ready for review by districts. All reports require review, validation and/or certification by superintendents.

Reports Opening:

EPS October 1 Student Enrollment – Certification Opens 10/16, Due 10/30

– Certification Opens 10/16, Due 10/30 EPS Staff Certification – Due 10/30

– Due 10/30 Dropout – Due 10/15

– Due 10/15 Bullying – Due 10/15

– Due 10/15 Behavior – Due 10/15

– Due 10/15 Daily Attendance –Due 10/15

–Due 10/15 Truancy – Due 10/15

Reporting guidance, instructions, and webinars about these reports can be found on the Maine DOE Helpdesk page. For questions about these reports please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

For training in navigating state reporting resources and systems, please submit a State Reporting System Training request, or call 207-446-3897