Governor Abbott Reappoints Grant To Texas State Board of Public Accountancy

TEXAS, October 5 - October 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jamie D. Grant to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Board protects the public by ensuring that persons issued certificates as certified public accountants possess the necessary education, skills, and capabilities and that they perform competently in the profession of public accountancy.

Jamie D. Grant of Arlington is the president of JDG Wealth Management Group, LLC, and has over 23 years of experience as a financial planner. He is a former chairman of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce and a past board member of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and the North Texas Commission. Additionally, he is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Grant received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Grambling State University.