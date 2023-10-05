Westchester Community Health Center to Celebrate 50 Years of Providing Quality Health Care at its 50th Anniversary Gala

Westchester Community Health Center Logo (Top Row L-R: Mr. Louie Lanza, Rev. Dr. Stephen W. Pogue; Bottom Row L-R: Dr. Bruce Roseman, Dr. Norah H. Farkouh)

This year's gala will honor Mr. Louie Lanza, Rev. Dr. Stephen W. Pogue, Dr. Bruce Roseman, and Dr. Norah H. Farkouh

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westchester Community Health Center, formerly known as Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, is holding its 50th Anniversary Gala in celebration of 50 years of providing high-quality health care on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, from 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm at the Glen Island Harbour Club located at Weyman Avenue in New Rochelle, NY. This year’s gala will honor Mr. Louie Lanza, Rev. Dr. Stephen W. Pogue, Dr. Bruce Roseman, and Dr. Nora H. Farkouh.

“We are excited to be celebrating 50 years as we continue our mission to ensure that all residents in our community receive access to high-quality, comprehensive, and affordable health care,” said Judith Watson, CEO of Westchester Community Health Center. “2023 has been a year of new beginnings for Westchester Community Health Center, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on December 6th.”

Louie Lanza is a leader in business, civic affairs, and continues a family tradition of philanthropy that is well-known throughout Westchester and the Hudson Valley region. In addition to being the founding partner of Hudson Realty Investors, Hudson Hospitality Group, and Westchester Agricultural Partners, Mr. Lanza is also the President of the Lanza Family Foundation. Both personally and through his family’s foundation, Mr. Lanza has lent critical support to a wide array of causes and projects whose missions coincide with his long-held family values, especially focusing on causes supporting first responders, as well as those supporting children, and under-represented voices in our society. Mr. Lanza has been recognized by the Business Council of Westchester in their Business Hall of Fame for Entrepreneurial Success, Westchester Magazine as one of the “48 Power Players” in 2021, and 914INC Magazine as one of the “28 People You Need to Know to Do Business in Westchester."

Reverend Dr. Stephen W. Pogue is the current pastor of the Greater Centennial A.M.E. Zion Church in Mount Vernon, a position he has held since November 2012. In addition to his duties as pastor, Rev. Dr. Pogue is the Chaplain of the Mount Vernon Police Department, Vice-Chairman of the Westchester County Human Rights Commission, President of the Save & Transform Mount Vernon Hospital Coalition, and President of the United Black Clergy of Westchester. Rev. Dr. Pogue is a veteran of the United States Air Force, graduated from Nyack College with a B.S. Degree in Bible and Pastoral Ministries, received his Master of Divinity Degree from the Alliance Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Ministry Degree in preaching from McCormick Theological Seminary.

Dr. Bruce Roseman is a pediatric neurologist who is the Founder and Chair of the Grants Committee for The Children’s Dream Foundation. The Children’s Dream Foundation was founded in 1992 with a mission to ensure that the highest pediatric care, especially emergency services, is available to all children in the Hudson Valley region. Dr. Roseman is the recipient of numerous patents from the US Patent Office for the treatment of Speech and Gait Apraxia in neurologically impaired children and adults and is a co-author of numerous publications. Dr. Roseman received his MD from the Georgetown University School of Medicine, completed his Pediatric Residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital, completed his Pediatric Neurology Fellowship at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, and has received Top Doctors honors from Westchester Magazine, Castle Connolly, and other publications.

Dr. Nora H. Farkouh is a pediatric endocrinologist at Westchester Community Health Center and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area including Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital. In October 1977, Dr. Farkouh met with Co-Founder and then CEO, Carole J. Morris, on bringing innovative dimensions to health care for the community. Their meeting resulted in the creation of Westchester Community Health Center’s Adolescent Health Care Dept. as well as Endocrinology and Metabolism Specialties. Dr. Farkouh received her medical degree from the University of Alexandria Faculty of Medicine, completed a year of clinical cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and three years of fellowship in Endocrinology and Metabolism at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center.

Attendees will enjoy an evening that will include an awards presentation, fabulous food, a silent auction, musical entertainment, and other fun surprises. To purchase your tickets for the 50th Anniversary Gala or to make a contribution, please visit the event website at wchc.givesmart.com. For additional information about this year’s event, please contact Kimberly Davis at (914) 218-3968 or via email at KimberlyD@EventsRemember.com.

About Westchester Community Health Center: The Westchester Community Health Center (formerly Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center) offers high-quality, preventative, and affordable health care and support services in an atmosphere of humane care, dignity, and respect, to improve the lives of adults, teens, and children in Westchester County and the Bronx, New York. Westchester Community Health Center is overseen by a group of dedicated, experienced professionals devoted to furthering the mission and ideals of quality affordable health care for all. To learn more about Westchester Community Health Center, please visit their website at www.westchestercommunityhealthcenter.org.