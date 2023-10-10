Lydonia Technologies Continues Impressive Growth in Q3

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, a leading provider of hyperautomation software and solutions, is thrilled to announce its Q3 business results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company's impressive performance reflects its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, as well as its dedication to delivering cutting-edge hyperautomation solutions.

"We are extremely pleased with the exceptional results achieved in the third quarter," remarked Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. "Our substantial growth in software sales and average selling price demonstrates that Lydonia's customers are embracing and expanding their hyperautomation initiatives, solidifying our position as a trusted partner in their journey."

"Our unwavering commitment is to serve our customers diligently and foster sustainable growth through strategic partnerships,” said Gregg Hedstrom, CRO, Lydonia Technologies. “We believe that by continuously delivering exceptional value to our clients and forging strong alliances, we are well-positioned to drive revenue growth and empower organizations on their hyperautomation journey."

Q3 Business Highlights:

•Software Sales increased 99% year-over-year and 31% quarter-over-quarter, showcasing the confidence customers have in Lydonia Technologies.

•Average Selling Price grew 42% year-over-year, a clear indicator that Lydonia's customers are seeing wider adoption of automation across the enterprise.

Other Q3 Highlights:

•Strategic Partnerships: Lydonia Technologies achieved several significant milestones in Q3 by becoming an Automation Anywhere platinum partner and being named an Automation Anywhere Partner of the Year. The company also solidified its position as an Alteryx Premier partner and joined the Altair partner network, demonstrating the company’s commitment to collaboration and innovation.

•Talent Expansion: Lydonia Technologies hosted a new hire class consisting of account executives, automation consultants, and project managers, furthering their mission to develop and expand talent within the organization.

•Community Involvement: As part of its pledge to giving back to the community, Lydonia partners with the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester. The team volunteered at the organization’s summer camp carnival event in July.

About Us

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of automation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in Intelligent Automation, Data and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Intelligent Automation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit www.lydoniatech.com.

