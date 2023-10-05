October 7 Proclaimed as George Reed Day

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 5, 2023

Today, Premier Scott Moe, along with Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross and Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, announced that Saturday, October 7, will be proclaimed as George Reed Day in Saskatchewan.

“George has contributed so much to our province,” Moe said. “He always found time to recognize others and help his community in any way he could. As we mourn this loss, we must also take time and celebrate his life and accomplishments.”

A book of condolences has been set up in the Legislative main foyer, and was signed today by Members of the Legislative Assembly and Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds.

“This is a sad week for the Roughriders, for football, and for Saskatchewan,” Ross said. “For decades, George was a household name and a legend in his own right. We thank George for his dedication and devotion to making his community better.”

“George was someone we all looked up to both on and off the field,” Makowsky said. “George was involved in dozens of charitable and community organizations, and his legacy will not be forgotten.”

The book of condolences will also be available to sign tomorrow, October 6, at George Reed’s Celebration of Life hosted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders at the Viterra International Trade Centre in Regina. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the ceremony ends at 3 p.m.

“George was a giant for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and for the province of Saskatchewan, known for his hard work on the football field and his giving spirit in the community,” Roughrider President and CEO Craig Reynolds said. “We will miss George greatly, but we will always cherish his memory and remember everything he did to make Saskatchewan a better place.”

The public is encouraged to come and sign the book of condolences from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Legislative Foyer where it will be available until the end of next week. The book will then be presented to the Reed family.

