EB5AN Becomes the First EB-5 Operator to Obtain Regional Center Coverage of the Entire Continental United States
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it has obtained regional center coverage for the entire continental United States.
Based on publicly available information, EB5AN is the first regional center operator in the industry to achieve this milestone. EB5AN can now sponsor EB-5 projects located anywhere in the continental United States.
EB5AN looks forward to sponsoring EB-5 projects in a wider variety of locations across the country. With over 30,000 jobs created and total development costs of over $2 billion, EB5AN’s projects also strengthen local economies.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman said the following: “EB5AN has achieved a unique milestone among regional center operators. USCIS’s approval of our regional center applications demonstrates their confidence in our ability to sponsor compliant and successful EB-5 projects.”
“We enjoy a USCIS project approval rate of 100%, so it comes as no surprise that USCIS would approve our regional centers for coverage of the entire continental United States. This is a stride forward in our mission to structure more EB-5 projects that not only help our investors immigrate but also contribute to economic development throughout the country,” Silverman added.
EB5AN: A Leading Regional Center Operator
Before approving any application for regional center designation, USCIS scrutinizes the regional center’s ability to sponsor job-creating projects throughout its targeted coverage area. Applications for regional center designation must include supporting business plans, economic impact reports, and other data.
EB5AN’s regional center coverage of the entire continental United States is proof of its ability to structure high-quality, successful EB-5 projects. EB5AN has achieved an important standing in the EB-5 industry, making it even more likely for its investors to get U.S. Green Cards and a return on their funds.
Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner of EB5AN, noted the following: “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to sponsoring USCIS-compliant and financially viable EB-5 projects. We only work with real estate projects that can succeed financially and offer our EB-5 investors a high level of immigration and financial safety.”
Schoenfeld concluded, “We look forward to sponsoring EB-5 projects across a wider geographic area and providing EB-5 applicants with the high-quality offerings they deserve.”
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
Based on publicly available information, EB5AN is the first regional center operator in the industry to achieve this milestone. EB5AN can now sponsor EB-5 projects located anywhere in the continental United States.
EB5AN looks forward to sponsoring EB-5 projects in a wider variety of locations across the country. With over 30,000 jobs created and total development costs of over $2 billion, EB5AN’s projects also strengthen local economies.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman said the following: “EB5AN has achieved a unique milestone among regional center operators. USCIS’s approval of our regional center applications demonstrates their confidence in our ability to sponsor compliant and successful EB-5 projects.”
“We enjoy a USCIS project approval rate of 100%, so it comes as no surprise that USCIS would approve our regional centers for coverage of the entire continental United States. This is a stride forward in our mission to structure more EB-5 projects that not only help our investors immigrate but also contribute to economic development throughout the country,” Silverman added.
EB5AN: A Leading Regional Center Operator
Before approving any application for regional center designation, USCIS scrutinizes the regional center’s ability to sponsor job-creating projects throughout its targeted coverage area. Applications for regional center designation must include supporting business plans, economic impact reports, and other data.
EB5AN’s regional center coverage of the entire continental United States is proof of its ability to structure high-quality, successful EB-5 projects. EB5AN has achieved an important standing in the EB-5 industry, making it even more likely for its investors to get U.S. Green Cards and a return on their funds.
Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner of EB5AN, noted the following: “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to sponsoring USCIS-compliant and financially viable EB-5 projects. We only work with real estate projects that can succeed financially and offer our EB-5 investors a high level of immigration and financial safety.”
Schoenfeld concluded, “We look forward to sponsoring EB-5 projects across a wider geographic area and providing EB-5 applicants with the high-quality offerings they deserve.”
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here