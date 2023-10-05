IDNR to allocate trapping permits at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area on Saturday, Oct. 14
CHANDLERVILLE - A public drawing for the allocation of trapping permits at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the park.
Registration will begin at 1 p.m. at the site headquarters. One permit for each of the six trapping zones will be allocated through a lottery-type drawing. All trappers who enter the draw must be present at the time of the drawing and have a current 2023-2024 trapping license and habitat stamp in their possession. Participants are reminded to follow any site-specific drawing procedures.
Dog-proof traps, live traps, and traps of similar action may be used. Homemade dog-proof traps must be designed with a foothold trap no larger than a #2 in an enclosed wood, metal, or durable plastic container with a single access opening of no larger than 1 ½ inches in diameter. All body-gripping traps must be totally submerged.
For more information, contact Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area at 217-452-7741.