IDNR to allocate trapping permits at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area on Saturday, Oct. 14

CHANDLERVILLE - A public drawing for the allocation of trapping permits at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the park.





Registration will begin at 1 p.m. at the site headquarters. One permit for each of the six trapping zones will be allocated through a lottery-type drawing. All trappers who enter the draw must be present at the time of the drawing and have a current 2023-2024 trapping license and habitat stamp in their possession. Participants are reminded to follow any site-specific drawing procedures.





All trappers receiving a permit for Jim Edgar Panther Creek must obtain a free windshield card permit for the site by going onlineline . Trappers will be required to report harvest/hunter trips online no later than Feb. 15 each year (or two weeks after the season closes for seasons that end after Feb. 1). Failure to report in this manner for two consecutive years will result in forfeiture of hunting privileges at this site for the following year.





Dog-proof traps, live traps, and traps of similar action may be used. Homemade dog-proof traps must be designed with a foothold trap no larger than a #2 in an enclosed wood, metal, or durable plastic container with a single access opening of no larger than 1 ½ inches in diameter. All body-gripping traps must be totally submerged.





For more information, contact Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area at 217-452-7741.