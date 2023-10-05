IDNR to allocate trapping permits for nine state sites at Siloam Springs State Park on Saturday, Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 5 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will conduct a public drawing for the allocation of trapping permits for nine different state locations on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Siloam Springs State Park in Adams County.





Registration will begin at 10 a.m.; the drawing will follow at 11 a.m. People whose names are drawn must be in attendance.





Site permits for trapping will be good for a two-year period. All trappers entering the drawing must be at least 16 years old and have a current 2023-2024 trapping license and habitat stamp. Site-specific trapping regulations for each site will be provided at the drawing.





Available sites are:

Siloam Springs State Park

Buckhorn Unit at Siloam Springs

Fall Creek Unit at Siloam Springs

Ray Norbut Fish and Wildlife Area in Pike County

East Hannibal Unit at Ray Norbut Fish and Wildlife Area

Dutch Creek Unit at Ray Norbut

Weinberg-King State Park in Schuyler County Scripps Unit at Weinberg-King

Spunky Unit at Weinberg-King

Raccoon hunting dates are Nov. 10 through Dec. 22. Trapping dates are Dec. 23 until seasons close.

For more information about the Oct. 14 drawing, call Siloam Springs State Park at 217-894-6205 or IDNR's Pittsfield office at 217-285-2221.