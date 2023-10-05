Submit Release
Department on Aging to Host Six Caregiver Roundtables in Cook County

CHICAGO - To gain insight into the needs and challenges of family caregivers in Chicago and suburban Cook County, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), in partnership with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services and AgeOptions, is hosting six caregiver roundtables in October and early November.


"Illinois' family caregivers are as diverse as the state as a whole, with different backgrounds, family dynamics, strengths, and access to resources," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities. I'm excited to continue our series of caregiver roundtables to hear from residents in every part of Illinois about how IDoA can more effectively support their caregiving journey."


Currently in Illinois, there are an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers providing an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year. Since August, IDoA has hosted at least a dozen roundtable discussions to hear directly from caregivers across Illinois about the challenges they face and to explore strategies to strengthen support services, including counseling, respite, and care training for family members. Upcoming roundtables include:


Monday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

New Hope Christian Center

14 S. 19th Ave. in Maywood


Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Southwest Regional Senior Center

6117 S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago


Friday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.

Englewood Satellite Senior Center

653-657 W. 63rd St. in Chicago


Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Central West Regional Senior Center

2102 W. Ogden Ave. in Chicago


Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

North Shore Senior Center

161 Northfield Rd. in Northfield


Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Glenwood Lynwood Public Library

9901 Stoney Island Ave. in Lynwood


Attendance is open to adults of all ages who provide some level of unpaid care to an aging parent, spouse, or other family member. Attendees' insights will help shape future policies and initiatives that address the specific concerns of family caregivers across Illinois.


To RSVP for a roundtable in suburban Cook County, please contact Cynthia Ayala at Cynthia.Ayala@ageoptions.org or 708-934-2229 (ext. 306). To RSVP for a roundtable in the city of Chicago, please contact Sandy Dea at Sandy.Dea@cityofchicago.org or 312-743-4920.


About IDOA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/programs.html or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

