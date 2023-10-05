IDNR to allocate trapping permits for Sangchris Lake State Park on Saturday, Oct. 21

SPRINGFIELD - A public drawing for allocation of trapping permits at Sangchris Lake State Park near Springfield will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the park.





Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the site headquarters, about six miles southeast of Rochester. Participants whose names are drawn must be in attendance. Site-specific drawing procedures must be followed.





Two permits for two trapping zones will be allocated through the drawing procedure (the subimpoundment area is now included as another zone open to trapping). Two names will be allowed on each permit, and only those individuals listed will be allowed to trap. Everyone entering the drawing must have a current 2023-2024 trapping license and habitat stamp.





Beginning Feb. 1, 2024, until the end of the trapping season on March 31, 2024, Sangchris Lake will open to statewide regulations, meaning any individual with a valid 2023-2024 trapping permit who is interested in trapping the lake can do so for beaver, muskrat, and river otter only.





All trappers at the lake, including the drawing winners and partners, must obtain a free windshield card permit for the site by going online . Trappers will be required to report harvest/hunter trips online no later than Feb. 15 each year (or two weeks after the season closes for seasons that end after Feb. 1). Failure to report in this manner for two consecutive years will result in forfeiture of hunting privileges at this site for the following year with no opportunities for reinstatement.





For more information, contact Sangchris Lake State Park at 217-498-9208 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.