NBAA Honors Members With Flying Safety Awards

Washington, DC, Oct. 5, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced its Flying Safety Award recipients for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022. More than 100 companies and flight departments were recognized for accident-free flying.

These awards serve as a demonstration of the high degree of professionalism and safety culture within participating companies and the recognition that safety is the cornerstone of business aviation.

Flying Safety Award recipients will be recognized during the National Safety Forum, taking place at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Oct. 17-19 in Las Vegas.

“Safety is a core value at NBAA and among the business aviation community,” noted NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We applaud our members for their steadfast commitment to safe operations and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at NBAA-BACE.”

The following companies are recognized with Safe Flying Achievement Awards:

50-Year Safe Flying Award Recipients:

AT&T

Luck Companies

Marathon Petroleum Co.

West Shore Aviation Management LLC

Ziegler, Inc.

60-Year Safe Flying Award Recipients:

Nestle Purina Pet Care

Travelers Indemnity Co.

75-Year Safe Flying Award Recipient:

In addition to these milestones, NBAA recognized members in the following categories:

Commercial Business Flying awards: 21 companies; 1,090,064 cumulative hours

Corporate Business Flying awards: 131 companies; 6,599,127 cumulative hours

Maintenance Department Safety awards: 74 companies

Pilot Safety Awards: 327 pilots; 2,413,002 cumulative hours

Scheduler/Licensed Dispatcher Safety awards: 68

Support Services Safety awards: 138 recipients

Avionics/Maintenance Technician Safety awards: 179 recipients

The Flying Safety Awards program was launched in 1953 by the NBAA board of directors to promote a culture of safety in business aviation operations. The association is committed to making business aviation as safe as possible and encourages all members to participate in the awards program to enhance safe operations and gain recognition for their outstanding performance. Learn more about the NBAA Flying Safety Awards.

Additionally, the NBAA Safety Committee offers many resources to promote and support a culture of safety in business aviation operations, including, materials, guidance on matters relating to safe operations, safety management system resources, and national and regional safety events. Review NBAA’s safety resources.

