Global Malware Analysis Market

Factors such as rising urbanization, industrialization & mounting awareness regarding importance of malware analysis in the backward regions are market drivers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The USD 24.15 Billion Malware Analysis Market Expected to Reach by 2026 | Top Players such as - Kaspersky, McAfee & FireEye." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global malware analysis market size was valued at USD 3,271.46 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 24,150.55 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 231 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6328

Increase in adoption of IoT & BYOD trend and rise in malware and phishing threats among organizations drive the growth of the global malware analysis market. On the other hand, complexities in devices impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

The malware analysis market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based on the organization size market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, it & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6328

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The service segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than half of the global market. At the same time, the on-premise segment would manifest the largest CAGR of 30.7% throughout the study period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6328

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.0% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global malware analysis market report include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc. Qualys Inc., Kaspersky Lab, McAfee LLC, and Cisco Systems Inc.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (231 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malware-analysis-market/purchase-options

Market Dynamics and Transformations

● Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

● Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

● Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements

COVID-19 Scenario-

● The outbreak of COVID-19 has mandated work from home practice for most of the organizations across the world. The growth of the global malware analysis market is expected to rise, as there’s been an increasing focus on securing remote infrastructure and IP of the respective companies on account of remote service programs.

● Also, rise in focus on cyber security as a vital business measure is anticipated to boost the global market.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.