UM, Tsinghua University establish strategic partnership

MACAU, October 5 - A delegation led by Qiu Yong, secretary of the Party Committee of Tsinghua University, today (5 October) visited the University of Macau (UM) and was warmly received by UM Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Mok Kai Meng. The two universities agreed to establish a strategic partnership to promote the development of education and research in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Song said that the establishment of a strategic partnership between UM and Tsinghua University will promote in-depth cooperation between the two universities in areas such as talent cultivation, academic research, library, and residential college, and facilitate the development of higher education and scientific research in the Greater Bay Area. Qiu expressed hope that the two universities will actively strengthen research cooperation and exchanges in various disciplines and promote joint training programmes. In addition, Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College of UM and Xiuzhong College of Tsinghua University agreed to establish a sister-college relationship. Accompanied by Song and Mok, the delegation visited the University Gallery, Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College, and the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City. They spoke highly of UM’s development and achievements in recent years.
 

