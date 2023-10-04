In conversation with Anas Sarwar MSP, Leader of the Scottish Labour Party

25 years after the Scotland Act established the devolved Scottish government and parliament, the future of devolution and Scotland’s place in the Union remain contentious issues. The SNP continues to advocate for Scottish independence. Meanwhile the UK government has pursued a strategy of ‘muscular unionism’, rolling back devolution and blocking Scottish laws on gender reform and more. So what might Scotland’s constitutional future hold?

On 24 October, the Institute for Government is delighted to welcome Anas Sarwar MSP, Leader of the Scottish Labour Party. How can Scottish devolution be strengthened? What mightw a future Labour government at Westminster mean for relations with Holyrood,? Andwhat is Sarwar’s vision for Scotland’s place in a reformed Union?

To discuss these questions and more, Anas Sarwar will be in conversation with Dr Hannah White, Director of the Institute for Government, followed by Q&A with the live and online audience.

