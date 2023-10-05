Press Releases

10/05/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of health.ct.gov

A New Digital One-Stop-Shop Portal for Health and Human Services in Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of the State of Connecticut’s new health and human services portal, health.ct.gov. The portal is the latest development in the state’s journey toward an all-digital state government and is aimed at providing health and wellness services to Connecticut residents at every stage of life.

“It has long been our administration’s priority to offer more services online and create a digital state government where residents can easily access the services they need in one place, regardless of which particular state agency they may be interacting with,” Governor Lamont said. “The launch of the health.ct.gov portal represents a multi-state agency collaboration to enable residents to interact with one seamless government. Our state government now offers more services online than any time before, and I look forward to expanding this progress into more areas of government.”

Health.ct.gov joins business.ct.gov as the next service category to be developed in the new digital, one-stop government ecosystem. Some of the resources available through health.ct.gov include:

Health benefits eligibility screener

Healthy living tools

Emergency health service information

Insurance and financial resources

Heating and utilities assistance

“As we continue our journey towards an all-digital government, we envision a digital experience where residents can have a single point of contact to interact and access all state services and information,” Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Michelle Gilman said. “Health.ct.gov is a step toward realizing that vision. It will allow residents and providers to access all of their health and human services needs in one accessible location. We look forward to further cross-agency collaborations to provide accessible, easy-to-use, and personalized government services – something residents have come to expect in their digital interactions.”

“One priority that continues to be identified in our communities is the need for an easy way for citizens to identify services available to them through the state,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said. “We now have this real-time tool in health.ct.gov that is available in an efficient and user-friendly format. This project is a win-win for the state’s health and human services agencies as well as the residents of Connecticut. We commend Governor Lamont for continuing to put the health and wellness needs of our citizens at the forefront of his Administration.”

“Governor Lamont’s continued effort to digitize our government not only brings our statewide resources into the 21st century, but it also increases accessibility to residents who otherwise faced immovable health obstacles when searching for assistance,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “While we take a moment to celebrate this victory, I am excited to continue this multi-agency collaboration until all of our state’s services are broadly accessible.”

“The goal of health.ct.gov is to provide quicker information about and access to services for Connecticut residents, including families with young children,” Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said. “This digital platform is one more example of Governor Lamont’s commitment to be a family-friendly state. The Office of Early Childhood will work to inform the families and children that we touch about this valuable resource.”