TBI, MNPD, DCS Partner on “Operation Music City Missing”

NASHVILLE – 12 missing children from Davidson County have been located following a two-day collaborative operation in Nashville.

The effort, dubbed Operation Music City Missing, was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

During the planning phase weeks before the operation, authorities identified 111 missing juveniles who were reported or otherwise listed as runaways for potential follow-up. After gathering intelligence, authorities determined that 11 of the juveniles were believed to be out of the country and 35 had turned 18 or were located prior to the operation. At the time of the operation, there was insufficient intelligence to lead to the recovery of 23 of the juveniles, but investigative efforts on each continue.

During the two-day effort, on September 26th and 27th, five teams – comprised of TBI special agents, DCS Absconder Unit members, DCS Human Trafficking Unit members, and MNPD detectives – located the missing juveniles. Efforts to locate the remaining remain active and ongoing.

###

