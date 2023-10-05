Janel Enjoys Working at Walgreens in Jamestown

Meet Janel, who works at Walgreens in Jamestown, thanks to an internship through OPWDD's Employment Training Program. Some of Janel’s duties include stocking and unloading products. Janel currently works four hours a week but plans to increase her hours soon. She is great at her job and brings positivity to the store and its customers. Walgreens is proud of its collaboration with the OPWDD Employment Training Program and is looking forward to its continued partnership throughout Western New York to continue giving opportunities to people with disabilities at multiple stores throughout the region.

Janel shared that she enjoys her job and the independence it brings her. Her employment has given her an opportunity to buy things for herself, including a pair of pink sneakers she loves wearing to work! Janel is excited to continue learning and growing at Walgreens for years to come.

OPWDD’s Employment Training Program provides people with developmental disabilities an opportunity to work in an internship that often leads to a permanent position with an employer. Read more about ETP and how it can help your business find qualified workers or help someone you know prepare for employment: https://opwdd.ny.gov/types-services/employment-training-and-supports