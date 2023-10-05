We Florida Financial Donates $10,000 to The University Of Hawai’i Foundation to Support Community Rebuilding Needs
With the We Give Back Foundation, South Florida Credit Union extends financial assistance to the ongoing efforts supporting those impacted by the Maui wildfires
“In times of adversity, it is our duty as individuals and as a community to come together and uplift one another.”MARGATE, FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Florida Financial, a cooperatively owned, community credit union, and We Give Back Foundation – a not-for-profit foundation, which is funded and supported by We Florida Financial – has contributed $10,000 to the University of Hawai’i Foundation, in support of rendering much needed assistance and long-term services to the community of Maui, HI.
— Robert D. Ramirez, President & CEO of We Florida Financial.
“In times of adversity, it is our duty as individuals and as a community to come together and uplift one another,” said Robert D. Ramirez, President & CEO of We Florida Financial. “This sentiment resonates deeply with the credit union motto of ‘people helping people.’ Now more than ever, this motto holds true as we reflect on the recent disaster that has befallen Maui. The devastating events that have unfolded in Maui have left our fellow community members in desperate need of support and assistance.”
According to the University of Hawai’i Foundation, 100 percent of the funds being raised via its channels will be quickly allocated to support emergency relief efforts for students, faculty, and staff. Though, amidst the chaos of navigating a natural disaster of this magnitude, thought is still being given to the long-term revitalization of this community. Plans to provide support in the rebuilding of homes, businesses and resuming education for residents is top of mind.
“Let us not forget that disasters can strike anyone, at any time, and it is our collective responsibility to extend our support to those in need. Together, we can truly make a difference and demonstrate the resilience and strength of our community. Through unity and compassion, we have the ability to rebuild lives and restore hope,” concluded Ramirez.
For more information or to contribute to the We Give Back Foundation, please visit WeGiveBackFL.org.
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAI‘I FOUNDATION*
*as noted from the https://www.uhfoundation.org/about website
The University of Hawaiʻi Foundation was established in 1955 to encourage private support for the University of Hawaiʻi. Today it is the central fundraising organization for the UH System and is contracted by the Board of Regents to be the sole provider of fundraising and alumni services. In addition to fundraising, the Foundation manages more than 7000 gift accounts for the benefit of the university and its students.
The UH Foundation is a private, institutionally related corporation designated as a 501(c)(3) organization by the Internal Revenue Service. It is a legally separate entity from the University of Hawaiʻi, the UH Alumni Association, and all other UH affiliates. However, the UH Foundation works closely with these organizations, as well as with others in the community, exclusively for the benefit of the university.
ABOUT WE FLORIDA FINANCIAL
We Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, community credit union with over 45,000 members and $749 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. We Florida Financial also has its own foundation that it funds and supports. The We Give Back Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local, underserved communities. For more information, visit WeFloridaFinancial.com and WeGiveBackFL.org.
