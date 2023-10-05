Submit Release
Navy Veteran Owned Really Designs Issues Tshirt to Raise Funds For Army Veteran After Heart Attack

Limited edition Tshirt

Army Veteran Mark Dudek

We are glad to be able to help our friend Mark in this challenging time. Thanks to everyone that buys the Warrior tshirt to help his family.”
— Ginger N David, Owner, Really Designs
STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma based Really Designs recently unveiled their "Warrior" t-shirt to raise money for OIF veteran Mark Dudek. Dudek, who served in the Army, recently survived a massive heart attack and is in recovery after a triple bypass.

The t-shirt features a rotated flag design with a heart and the word "Mark" in tribute.

The t-shirt will be used to raise funds to help Mark's hospital bills as he recovers with his family. Mark deployed to Iraq for his Army service and once leaving the military, founded CSD Hardscapes, providing high end outdoor hardscapes for homeowners and helping them raise the value of their homes. Mark is an original member of the Vetpreneur Tribe Facebook Group and is the author of a hardscaping Ebook.

Buy the t-shirt here: https://www.reallydesigns.biz/product-page/mark-dudek-warrior?fbclid=IwAR2Wy7m_OviNBpGuJY39ct-9UC4H2TgVU6qqQ73NfnFlzZidF1P_y02O8zM

