Miles City Child Sexual Abuse Predator Sentenced to 50 Years

October 5, 2023

HELENA – A Miles City man was sentenced to 50 years in the Montana State Prison with a 15 year parole restriction on Monday following his guilty plea to sexual intercourse without consent with a minor, Attorney General Knudsen announced today.

Nathan P. Kraft, 45, was sentenced October 2 in Custer County District Court after previously pleading guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 12. Kraft admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times between 2017 and 2019. The 50 year sentence that was granted by the Judge was requested by the State. If Kraft is released into the community after parole, he must register as a sex offender.

In 2021, a woman reported that her minor daughter disclosed to her that she was sexually assaulted by Kraft. A forensic medical examination showed indications of child sexual abuse.

Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Robles and Custer County Attorney Wyatt Glade prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Miles City Police Department and the Billings Police Department.

